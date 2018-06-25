NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Norfolk Admirals have a new partner in the NHL.

The Admirals announced they signed a one-year affiliation agreement with the Arizona Coyotes in the ECHL.

The Admirals dropped their affiliation with the Nashville Predators last November after less than a year.

“We are excited to partner with the Norfolk Admirals as our new ECHL affiliate,” Coyotes’ Assistant General Manager Steve Sullivan said in a press release. “The Admirals are a first-class organization with Owner Ardon Wiener and Head Coach Robbie Ftorek. Having had Robbie as my first professional head coach, I fully trust his ability to develop our prospects in Norfolk. We look forward to a strong partnership.”

OFFICIAL: #Coyotes Announce Affiliation Agreement with Norfolk of ECHL https://t.co/BcosH21tWY — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) June 25, 2018

