NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Norfolk Admirals have a new partner in the NHL.
The Admirals announced they signed a one-year affiliation agreement with the Arizona Coyotes in the ECHL.
The Admirals dropped their affiliation with the Nashville Predators last November after less than a year.
“We are excited to partner with the Norfolk Admirals as our new ECHL affiliate,” Coyotes’ Assistant General Manager Steve Sullivan said in a press release. “The Admirals are a first-class organization with Owner Ardon Wiener and Head Coach Robbie Ftorek. Having had Robbie as my first professional head coach, I fully trust his ability to develop our prospects in Norfolk. We look forward to a strong partnership.”
