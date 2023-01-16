13News Now Vault: Hockey fan brothers recall 1994 ECHL All-Star Classic in Norfolk

13News Now Editor Dennis Castro and his brother James were at the ECHL All-Star Classic game nearly three decades ago at Scope Arena.

NORFOLK, Va. — It’s a big night for the ECHL and our Norfolk Admirals.

The puck drops at Scope Monday night for the league’s All-Star Classic this year.

It’s the Admirals' second time hosting the event at home inside Norfolk Scope Arena. The first time was nearly three decades ago in 1994.

13News Now Editor Dennis Castro and his brother James were at the game. You’ll be hard-pressed to find bigger hockey fans and better people to talk to about the sights and sounds.

They have the pictures to prove it, newspaper clippings and they even saved their ticket.

“Scope was almost at capacity to the point where they had to turn away people,” Dennis said.

“I just remember I had school,” James said. “So they had the skills competitions in the morning, and I didn’t get to go to them.”

At the time, the Admirals were dominant in the ECHL. They had already won two Kelly Cup Championships in 1991 and 1992. Being able to host the All-Star Classic in 1994 was just icing on the cake.

They won’t just be watching as fans when the puck drops Monday night. James now directs the in-house video for Admirals’ game.

And along with his duties here at our station, you can find Dennis helping his brother out behind the camera during the games.

It’s a full circle moment for the Castros 28 years later.