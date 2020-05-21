ECPI's eSports team makes it to ECAC championship

It's the first conference championship appearance for the area's first collegiate-level eSports program.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It’s been almost two years since ECPI University formed the area’s first collegiate-level eSports program, and in that short time the program has made significant strides.

Its five-man, League of Legends team has made it to the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) championship. The Rams will face off against the University of Albany on Saturday. You can watch the stream on ECPI's Twitch channel.

To draw a traditional sports comparison, League of Legends is like the football of eSports. It’s super popular, super competitive and streamed all over the world.

This level of play puts a lot of eyes on ECPI.

“Our League of Legends games, as we’ve gotten to playoffs, are drawing double, triple, quadruple the number of views as our regular-season games,” said Rams coach J.J. Myers.

Unfortunately, the National Association of Collegiate eSports (NACE) national tournament won’t happen this year because of COVID-19. But if it had, and ECPI beats Albany this weekend, the team would have received a bid to the national tournament.