ECSU football completes seventh straight home victory over Lincoln (PA) 21-19

The Vikings clinch second home victory over Lincoln Saturday afternoon.
Credit: WVEC

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The Elizabeth City State football team captured a 21-19 win over the Lions of Lincoln University at homecoming in Roebuck Stadium Saturday afternoon. The Vikings completed their second home victory and seventh-straight win over Lincoln at home. The team improves to 2-5 on the season (2-3 CIAA) as Lincoln falls to 2-4 (1-3 CIAA).  

Carelton Thomas got things going for the Vikings late in the second with a 3 yard run up the middle to tie it at 7 before the Lions put up a field goal heading into halftime, leading 10-7. In the third, Josiah Hayes caught an 80 yard touchdown pass from Chase Williams to give the Vikings the 15-10 advantage. Zion Riddick gave Elizabeth City another touchdown in the fourth for a final of 21-19.

The Vikings return to Roebuck Stadium to face off against the Trojans of Virginia State for Military and Staff Appreciation Day. Kickoff is slated for 1p.m.  

