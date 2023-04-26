EJ Manuel has set the example for local NFL hopefuls

Manuel set a blueprint for success at 1String sports, a local training facility in Norfolk that trains local players for the pros.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia — The NFL draft kicks off Thursday night at 8 PM where hundreds of NFL hopeful await a life-changing phone call. Every athlete’s path to the league varies but it helps to have an example. Here in the 757, there is no shortage of those examples.

Bayside High School alum EJ Manuel is one of them.

“EJ was really one of the first kids that we trained here at 1String sports that did super big things,” said Anthony Stringfield, owner of 1String sports training in Norfolk.

The path from college to the pros is different for everyone. As NFL hopefuls gear up for the draft this week, Virginia Beach's EJ Manuel shares how his godfather and 757 legend Bruce Smith helped guide him through the draft process in 2013. Full story tonight on @13NewsNow ! pic.twitter.com/Ilk2YDEaMU — Julia Haskins 13News Now (@13JuliaHaskins) April 26, 2023

Stringfield has been developing players for the NFL for over 17 years. Of his player who have made it into the league, Manuel was the only first round draft pick. Stringfield has had an instrumental role in Manuel career.

“I was at the draft with him. I remember seeing him walk down from the stage,” said Stringfield. “There was nothing like it.”

Since his days at 1string sports, Manuel set the standard for success.

“We always can use that EJ reference and guys respect it because people want to know that you’ve been there,” said Stringfield.

Before Manuel, a plethora of players from Hampton Roads including Michael Vick, Ronald Curry, and Kam chancellor were in the same position.

“Seeing those guys who were a little bit older than me go through college and watch their careers and then we kind of went along in the professional ranks together. Just so many great athletes, Allen Iverson too, that it makes you proud to be an athlete from the 757,” said Manuel.

And before them, Bruce Smith, who is also Manuel’s godfather. Ironically, the two were both drafted to the Buffalo Bills- Smith as the first pick in the 1985 draft, and Manuel the 16th overall pick in the 2013 draft.