Elliott is liking how his Cavaliers are taking shape

Tony Elliott embarks on his first season at the helm with the University Of Virginia. His squad has less than 2 weeks to go before their season opener September 3rd.

Tony Elliott is fitting in well so far he navigates his first season at the University Of Virginia. He's got a great nucleus returning to make the transition a little easier.

A former long time assistant with Dabo Sweeney at Clemson, Elliott is one of four new head coaches along with Virginia Tech's Brent Pry. Something like that hasn't happened since the Atlantic Coast Conference expanded to 12 teams back in 2005. He likes what he's seeing so far with his Cavaliers.

"I've got to help these guys embrace the outside of practice", he says. "Things they need to do to be ready to play fast on September 3rd. UVA hosts the University Of Richmond at 12:30pm.

Elliott has key returnees that include quarterback Brennan Armstrong, wide receiver Keytaon Thompson and Billy Kemp IV.