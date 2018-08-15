Emporia's Elliott Sadler has been living his dream for a long time. Now, he says, it's time for him to help his children pursue their's. More time with the family is the primary reason Sadler will be retiring at the end of this season.

For the last 8 seasons, Sadler has been a full time racer in the Xfinity Series. He has 13 wins at that level. Coming down the stretch to the regular season this year, he is second in points and hoping to go out on top with a series championship.

Sadler has been racing full time since 1995. He spent 12 years at the Cup level with 3 career wins in NASCAR's top series.

