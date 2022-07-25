Evan Beck claims back to back Eastern Amateur titles

The former Bulldog of Norfolk Academy can now add consecutive Eastern Amateur winner to his long list of victories.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Eastern Amateur Golf Tournament at Elizabeth Manor Golf and Country Club in Portsmouth is a nationally ranked tournament that attracts some of the best amateur golfers from all over the world. However, some of the top talent have roots right here in the 757.

With the final round of the tournament concluding on Sunday, Norfolk Academy alum, Evan Beck, captured his second straight win at the event. He's just the second back to back winner of the tournament since 2002-2003.

Heading into round 4, Beck had birdies on five of his first seven holes to move to 10 under par at the end of day 3. He was riding momentum entering the amateur after winning the George Thomas Invitational at Los Angeles Country Club, finishing a semifinalist at the Virginia State Amateur, and runner up last week at the Virginia State Open.

Congratulations Evan Beck on your back to back Eastern Amateur victories, well played. pic.twitter.com/6eOhZrsH4q — Eastern Amateur (@EasternAmateur) July 24, 2022

"I've been fortunate to be playing well for a pretty good while now, just kind of building on past experience and gaining confidence as it goes," said Beck. "I feel like I know my game pretty well so today should be a good test."

It was a test that Beck surely aced finishing 13 under par at the top of the leaderboard as he began the 18th hole with a 4 shot lead.

As this year's tournament comes to a close, the committee of the amateur anticipates even more growth in years to come. In fact, Chairman, Karl Quinn, says preparation for next years event is right around the corner.