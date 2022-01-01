Ex-Monarch, Caver signs deal with Pacers

It was good news to end 2021 for former ODU Monarch, Ahmad Caver. He signed a 10 day contract with the Indiana Pacers of the NBA. It came due to the league's covid related hardship exception due to depleted rosters.
The 25 year old has been playing with the Memphis Hustle of the G-league since the 2019-20 season. Caver cracked the starting lineup this season and took advantage. In 14 games this season, he's averaging 15.4 PPG, 6.9 APG, 4.7 RPG, and 1.8 SPG on .413/.364/.818 shooting in 35.6 MPG.
While a senior at Old Dominion, Caver helped lead the Monarchs to a Conference USA regular season, tournament title and NCAA Tournament appearance as they finished the season 26-9.