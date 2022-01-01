Ex-Monarch, Caver signs deal with Pacers

Ahmad Caver inked a 10 day contract with the Indiana Pacers. He'd been playing with the Memphis Hustle of the G-League this past season.

It was good news to end 2021 for former ODU Monarch, Ahmad Caver. He signed a 10 day contract with the Indiana Pacers of the NBA. It came due to the league's covid related hardship exception due to depleted rosters.

The 25 year old has been playing with the Memphis Hustle of the G-league since the 2019-20 season. Caver cracked the starting lineup this season and took advantage. In 14 games this season, he's averaging 15.4 PPG, 6.9 APG, 4.7 RPG, and 1.8 SPG on .413/.364/.818 shooting in 35.6 MPG.