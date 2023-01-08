Ex-Oscar Smith star QB Sims set to revive Princess Anne football

Phillip Sims has had two previous head coaching stops in the Richmond area at John Marshall and J.R. Tucker.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — He's remembered as a star quarterback for Oscar Smith High School, but Phillip Sims is all about now since being back in town as the new head football coach at Princess Anne.

Sims has had two previous head coaching stops in the Richmond area at John Marshall and J.R. Tucker. The 30 year old took the Justices from 1-9 to eventually 6-5 making the playoffs twice. He guided them to their best record in eleven years. As for the Tigers, in his first season in 2020, Sims took them to a 4-5 mark and got them to the Class 5 Region C playoffs for the first time since 1992.

Sims is comfortable taking struggling programs and turning them into winners while building stability. He was happy about the first official full week of practices this week.

"First day of camp is like Christmas", he said. "Get to open up some new gifts. It's a brand new season."

Seniors like linebacker, Emmanuel Patton and offensive lineman Jalen Lilly, saw an immediate change in culture when Sims took over.

"He makes sure everybody is engaged", says Lilly. "Nobody is left out. Everybody is getting in work so he's just very successful."

During his heyday as a player with the Tigers, Sims led them to their first state title in 2008. Over his career he passed for 10,725 yards to go with 119 touchdowns.

Collegiately he was at the University of Alabama, University of Virginia and Winston Salem State. Sims also had a brief stint in the NFL with the Cardinals and the Seahawks. His players realized, he's as advertised.

"I know he's had success at every level", says Patton.

As for Sims and his coaching mentors, it has all the makings of a football coaching Masterclass.

"Richard Morgan, who in my opinion is the greatest to coach in the state of Virginia, to Nick Saban, to Mike London to Connell Maynor, Bruce Arians, Pete Carroll, so I've had the opportunity to be around a lot of great coaches."