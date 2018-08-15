What's in a name? Pretty much everything if you are the ODU Human Performance Lab. ODU assistant professor Patrick Wilson is the lab director. He sums up nicely what this is all about, "To study the effects of exercise on performance, on health and on a person's physiology.

Who uses the lab? It runs the gamut from non-athletes to elite athletes. It also serves as a great "hands on" experience for the over 700 exercise science students at ODU.

There are "old school" pieces of testing equipment and plenty of new age gear as well.

The general idea is to gather information on exercise and then make a game plan on how to use the information to reach your health goals.

