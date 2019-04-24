VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It was the event in the sport of sailing that tested endurance and at times ruined catamarans and feeliings in the process. They went up the east coast to here in Hampton Roads. The Worrell 1000 will now be making its return to the area.

According to the Virginian Pilot, it will be called the "Worrell 1000 Reunion Race" and will get underway next month on May 5th from Hollywood Beach, Florida. Racers with will wind their way up the coastline making 11 checkpoint stops at beaches along the way. It will then wrap up at the Virginia Beach oceanfront. The last time the event happened was 17 years ago in 2002.