Familiar feeling for Maury Commodores

A second state title game in 3 years, against the same opponent, but Maury highlights this team's differences

NORFOLK, Va. — Tayuon Reid was there in 2019 when Maury broke their 80 year state title drought. A sophmore on the scout team at the time, the championship ring adorns his twitter page. This week he's back in the same spot, with the same program, against the same opponent. But Tayuon is focused on the differences.

"The '19 team I wasn't a guy. I was a scout team player. Now it's my time to take over, it's my turn to hold the trophy it's my turn to actually accomplish something," Reid says, now a captain for the Commodores.