Family accompanies golfers on solo journey through Kingsmill

Golf is the most individual of sports, but if their lucky, golfers at the Pure Silk Championship are never alone.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A one-woman team is just fine with Paula Creamer.

"The Little League team that I had her on, I had to put her at 3rd base because she was the only one who could reach 1st. I guess you could say that she didn't think too much of the team sports type thing because you're so dependent on your teammate," says Paul Creamer, the first one to ever play golf with 10-year-old Paula back on their home course in California. He could have never predicted where that transition from little league to golf would lead his daughter.

"No, you can't script it, it's been a great ride. US Open champion, who would have thought it when she was a little 10-year-old punk learning how to hit the ball," says Paul.

Before she was US Open Champion, Paul helped Paula balance being a kid with grown-up ambition. "We let Paula be a kid first, but she had very specific goals, and to achieve them you've got to put in the time."

John Pond had been there every step of the way as wife Lauren Coughlin has found her own balance as an LPGA pro.

"She had a really low point in 2018, a lot of days it seemed like it was going to be over. It wasn't easy financially, mentally, but she's done a good job of realizing what the game has given her and the abilities she has," he said.

Coughlin, a Chesapeake native, and Pond, a UVA football player, met their freshman year in Charlottesville and have been together ever since. The balance they've found doesn't end on the course.

"She's gone about 30 weeks a year, it's a lot of time apart. We've learned to take advantage of the time we do have together, getting to come out to things like this helps a ton," says Pond.