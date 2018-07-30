NORFOLK, Va.- There were plenty of hugs, kisses, and funny stories about Anne Donovan that in some cases had nothing to do with basketball. It had to do more with her as the person. "She had such intense humility", said former ODU teammate and fellow Basketball Hall Of Famer, Nancy Lieberman. "It was always about you. What's going." It was that type of sentiment as about 200 family, friends and former teammates honored Donovan, who died in June from heart failure at age 56.

The sisterhood that is Old Dominion women's basketball and the sport in general has suffered a huge void with her passing. As former head coach, Marianne Stanley put it, "It feels as if the world has tilted off its axis and won't right itself again anytime soon."

© 2018 WVEC