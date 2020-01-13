Fan dies at M&T Bank Stadium during Baltimore Ravens playoff game

A fan died at M&T Bank Stadium during the Baltimore Ravens playoff game against the Tennessee Titans.

A fan collapsed and died at M&T Bank Stadium during the Baltimore Ravens divisional playoff game against the Tennessee Titans, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore police didn't have many details on the fan's death since it was ruled an accident. The Baltimore Ravens did confirm the fan's death to the Sun.

"We can confirm there was an incident last night at the stadium where a fan collapsed while walking on the steps of the upper deck," a Ravens spokesman said. "Medical personnel arrived quickly, but attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. We expect to have more information later."

No further details were immediately available.

The Ravens lost its home playoff game to the Titans 28 to 12, finishing 14-3 overall for the 2019 season. The game was considered an upset.

Jackson, who will likely be named the Most Valuable Player for the NFL this season, threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once, accounting for the three turnovers by Baltimore.