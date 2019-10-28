WASHINGTON — One Washington Nationals fan was faced with a truly impossible decision Sunday night: Catch a home run ball at the World Series, or keep both beers he was holding onto in each hand.

He chose both. Sort of.

The fan out in center field was in the position so many baseball fans have dreamed about: Staring down a home run ball headed right at you. The only problem? He was double fisting, and he wasn't going to give those beers up.

So, a moment of true inspiration, he moved into position and caught the ball the only way he could - right off his stomach.

WUSA9 reporter Adam Longo caught up with the fan, Jeff Adams, who said "it was fantastic."

"I was sitting down, my wife went upstairs to get some food ... all of a sudden the ball got hit, I had two beers in my hand, the ball was coming, I watched it, angled, put my chest down, that was it."

"Right there - easy," he said, pointing the ball to his upper right chest where it hit.

Bud Light even took note of the man, writing on Twitter: "This man is a hero. Twitter please figure out who this guy is so we can reward him."

Unbelievably, the same fan also almost caught another home run when Juan Soto went deep in the eighth inning.

The life-affirming moment (not to exaggerate) with the beer was picked up on by admirers around the country.

Hundreds of people tweeted about the moment following the second-inning home run.

That home run itself, well, that was unfortunate. The blast by Yordan Alvarez put the Astros up 2-0 on the Nationals early in a pivotal Game 5 of the World Series, which is even at 2-2.

