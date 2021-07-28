Fans return to Washington training camp

After empty stands in 2020, training camp was at full capacity on day 1

RICHMOND, Va. — Lifelong Washington Football Team fan Darrelle says time has sped up since he had his two boys.

"Time flies, you want to keep it all in the family," he says, sons Eli and Darrelle climbing on him as he speaks.

Even for him, however, time moved a little slower last year without his annual trip to training camp.

"We've been coming since they've been in Loudon," Darrelle goes all the way back to the teams old camp location. It's been nearly a decade since the team has been in Loudon for camp, 2020 was the first of those years with no fans, banned due to CVOID 19.

Well, fans are back in 2021, and at full capacity. A trip to the team's website reveals free passes are "sold out".

Long, early morning lines stretch past a vaccination and testing tent, a subtle reminder that COVID 19 is never too far away. Some, like Tom Carrico, are still hesitant. "There's still some apprehension. I worry a little bit, I'd feel better if everyone were vaccinated. At some point we have to re-engage in life, it's just great to be out and see folks," he says.

Darrelle is just happy time is speeding up again.