Fast start carries Virginia Tech over the Wolfpack

The Hokies scored the first 15 points and eventually survived a NC State shot at the buzzer for a 62-59
Credit: AP
Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma (22) tries to go around North Carolina State's Breon Pass during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. — Justyn Mutts scored 13 points, Keve Aluma had a double-double and Sean Pedulla made two free throws with 12 seconds remaining to help Virginia Tech hold off North Carolina State 62-59.

AP
North Carolina State head coach Kevin Keatts can't believe the call by the officials during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

 NC State trailed 35-21 at halftime, but the Wolfpack battled back to close within 55-53 on a 3-pointer by Jericole Hellems with 5:33 remaining. Mutts answered with a layup and Storm Murphy followed with a 3-pointer to push the Hokies’ lead to 60-53 with 2:16 left.

 Dereon Seabron hit three straight buckets as the Wolfpack used five straight turnovers by Hokies point guard Nahiem Alleyne to get within a point with 21 seconds to go. Pedulla subbed in for Alleyne, and made both free throws. Smith missed a 3 at the buzzer for NC State.

