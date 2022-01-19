Fast start carries Virginia Tech over the Wolfpack

The Hokies scored the first 15 points and eventually survived a NC State shot at the buzzer for a 62-59

RALEIGH, N.C. — Justyn Mutts scored 13 points, Keve Aluma had a double-double and Sean Pedulla made two free throws with 12 seconds remaining to help Virginia Tech hold off North Carolina State 62-59.

NC State trailed 35-21 at halftime, but the Wolfpack battled back to close within 55-53 on a 3-pointer by Jericole Hellems with 5:33 remaining. Mutts answered with a layup and Storm Murphy followed with a 3-pointer to push the Hokies’ lead to 60-53 with 2:16 left.