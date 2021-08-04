Native American-inspired attire banned at Washington Football Team games

Ceremonial headdresses or face paint may no longer be worn into the stadium.

GREATER LANDOVER, Maryland — Updated policies by the Washington Football Team for the 2021 season were announced Wednesday as the team expects to have fans back at FedEx Field for the new season.

The most notable policy is that Native American-inspired ceremonial headdresses or face paint may no longer be worn into the stadium. It comes as the team looks to further distance its self from its old name.

"These policies will help to provide a safe and enjoyable gameday experience, and the best possible fan experience, for all guests at FedExField," said the team in its statement to WUSA9.

New policies for this season include:

· Recommended Mask Wearing: Face coverings are recommended for FedExField guests who are not vaccinated and optional for guests who are vaccinated. These mask guidelines may be updated consistent with applicable local regulations and/or FedExField policy.

· FedExField is Now Cashless: Patrons at FedExField will have the chance to enjoy great food and beverage options throughout the stadium with cashless payment. Payment via credit/debit cards with scan/chip and mobile devices will be accepted at all points of sale.

· Tailgating Returns to FedExField: Fans attending events at FedExField will have the opportunity to tailgate around the facility. For specific details, please see the “Tailgating” section in the stadium guide.

· Approved Fan Attire: We are excited to welcome everyone back wearing their Burgundy & Gold. However, Native American-inspired ceremonial headdresses or face paint may no longer be worn into the stadium.

Planning to attend our Friday Night Football event? Make sure you review all of the important info, including our latest #FedExFieldSafe guidelines



📝 https://t.co/PFpWHix5gi pic.twitter.com/Scvu9QiF3D — FedExField (@FedExField) August 4, 2021

Washington will play eight games at FedEx Field during the 2021-22 season, the first of which will be against the San Diego Chargers on Sept. 12 to open up the season.

FedExField support staff can be contacted for assistance by texting "SAFE" to 69050 or calling the gameday hotline at 301-276-6100.