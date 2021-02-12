No bowl game sendoff for Mendenhall after UVA withdraws from Fenway Bowl

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video originally aired Dec. 2, 2021.
It was to be the first bowl game at Boston's Fenway Park, and the last of Bronco Mendenhall's UVA coaching career.
The former will have to wait until next season, while the latter has suddenly already happened.
After teamwide Christmas morning COVID testing turned up a number of positives on the Cavaliers, UVA ruled the team could not safely participate in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl. The trouble started days earlier, when some players showed symptoms of COVID-19. Those players tested positive, leading to the teamwide test that ultimately ended the Cavs' season.
"We are extremely disappointed the team will not be able to participate in the inaugural Fenway Bowl,” said Virginia athletics director Carla Williams. “Playing this game was something our team very much looked forward to and it is unfortunate Coach Mendenhall will not have one last opportunity to coach this group.”
Mendenhall unexpectedly announced his resignation on December 2, which at the time would have made the bowl his last game as head coach of the Cavaliers.
Mendenhall has found success on and off the field in Charlottesville. He notched a long-awaited win over rival Virginia Tech and subsequent Orange Bowl appearance in the 2019 season. His reputation as an informed, intellectual thinker and man of faith also grew while in the commonwealth.
Now his last game stands as a loss to Virginia Tech, but his impact reaches much further.
“We want to thank the Fenway Bowl and its staff for their preparation to host the game and for their communication with us over the past few days,” Williams said. “We appreciate all of the hard work by our team and coaching staff. They earned this bowl invitation, and it is unfortunate they will not be able to compete in the game to complete the season. We regret how this also impacts our fans who were planning on attending the game as well as the SMU program and its fans.”