Fields and Stines leaving ODU for transfer portal

Faison Fields and D'Angelo Stines were among four who've now left the Monarch program.

NORFOLK, Va. — Another basketball season has passed and it also means players are opting to enter the transfer portal. No different for the Old Dominion men's team. On Monday forward Faison Fields and guard D'Angelo Stines opting to go that route making it now four Monarch players to do so.

The other two are guards Charles Smith IV and Jadin Johnson. Fields a 6-10 sophomore played in 31 games for ODU averaging 15 minutes and just under 5 points a game to go with 4 rebounds.

Stines, also a sophomore, played in 28 games for the Monarchs averaging 3 points and 17 assists for the season.