Finney-Smith giving back to where it all started

The former Norcom Greyhound hoops standout held his annual "Drive Thru Turkey Giveaway".

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — As Dorian Finney-Smith wrapped up his 4th NBA season with the Dallas Mavericks, his love for his hometown of Portsmouth is never far from his heart. He continued to give back to it along with the city of Norfolk with his annual "Drive Thru Turkey Giveaway". Folks lined up in their cars to wait for the 250 turkeys he and his family were giving away for free and they went fast. Everything went in less than an hour in both events combined. "We still had to turn people down. It's tough you know. We even started giving out gift cards for hand sanitizers just to help you know".

He wants the people he helps to get the same experiences he had growing up at Thanksgiving with his family. "My mom did my mom and grandma get all the cooking you know we all just sat around watching the game like the game and go enjoy enjoy each other."