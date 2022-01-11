First Colonial's Foley finds her success through her sister & humor

When her older sister Lauren took the volleyball court at a young age, Kayla followed suit after.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As a junior setter, Kayla Foley has led the Patriots to an impressive 21-2 season thus far, but she wouldn’t be the player she is today without her older sister.

“We had this one word it was called peach fuzz and whenever we said it, we couldn’t stop laughing and everyone around us would be like, ‘What are you even saying?’ and we’d be like, ‘I don’t know!’” Kayla joked.

When Lauren took the volleyball court at a young age, Kayla followed suit after.

“I started out as a setter and she’s a setter too, so she’d always give me feedback and always just be there to support me,” said Kayla. “She’s my best friend. She probably knows more about me than I do.”

After years of playing together on the same travel team, and one year together at First Colonial, Lauren went on to play at the University of Mary Washington. Following in her role model’s footsteps, Kayla’s career continued to flourish after her sister graduated, eventually becoming one of the premiere liberos in the Tidewater area. It wasn’t long before Division I coaches started to take notice.

Lauren, who had already been through the college recruiting process, was there every step of the way when it was Kayla’s turn. Growing up a Michigan State fan, Kayla attended many volleyball camps there so becoming a Spartan herself was always her dream.

“I really looked to her also because she had coaches watching her during that time and I was like, ‘okay what happens when a coach is there, what do they look for?’”

And it was only fitting that her sister was sitting right next to her in the car during one of their routine shopping sprees, when the Spartans came calling.

“They were like, ‘We were just wondering if you’d like to be a Spartan.’ And I just broke down I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, thank you so much!’ I can’t even describe the excitement on my face and just how I felt. I couldn’t even sleep that night I was so excited," she recalled.