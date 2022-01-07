First Inaugural "Hayes Stacking Dayz" football camp set for July 9th

Elizabeth City State wide receiver Jo Hayes is hoping to set an example for kids following in his footsteps

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Jo Hayes has had the idea written down for 2 years.

"I always wanted to have a youth football camp. Growing up I went to the Mike Tomlin camps, I went to the Kam Chancellor camps, I went to all those camps so it was always cool being around all those NFL dudes, taking pictures, getting autographs because that was where I wanted to be. I thought I would have to wait until I make it to the NFL, but being that name, image and likeness is a thing now for college athletes I saw it as a perfect opportunity to make it happen now, but it was written down two years ago on paper," says Hayes.

For Hayes, meeting and learning from those players provided him role models to follow. Now he aims to provide that for others.

"I want them to know everything is obtainable but it's gonna take some work. The people out here, the pro athletes, the college athletes, this took work, time, effort and sacrifice. Even if football is not your thing, basketball is not your thing, if you want to be a lawyer or a doctor, just know it's gonna take time effort and work," says Hayes.

Hayes infuses each of his answers with passion and knowledge to back it up. He stands on the field at Churchland Elementary School, where the camp will be held and where he scored his first touchdown as a 5 year old.

"It was my first love. After I scored he gave me the nickname Super Jo. Ever since then football is what I loved to do and what I wanted to do," he says.

He hopes that passion bleeds through come July 9th, but more importantly he hopes the work it takes to fulfill your passions reaches every camper.