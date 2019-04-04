WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Dane Fischer's journey to be the 31st men's basketball coach at William & Mary would start with his first job out of Ithaca College. "I worked for Edward Jones Investments as a financial advisor", he said. "I liked it, but it wasn't a passion. I found that out pretty quickly." Fischer said his defining moment was when he was at the regional meeting and it was the first round of the NCAA Tournament. He kept leaving the meeting to, "Walk into the lobby bar and check the scores."

Fischer left shortly after that and got on with Dave Paulsen at Williams College. The two forged a great bond and he would follow Paulsen to stops at Bucknell and then at George Mason in the Atlantic-10 where Fischer was the past four years as his top assistant.

The Tribe job is his first as a head coach, but he feels his mentor prepared him for this moment. "He said I need you to think like a head coach and act like an assistant." Athletic Director, Samantha Huge, who's also a first timer in her position felt Fischer was the perfect fit. "I knew something the first time I met Dane, I had a great conversation with him. I gotta look somebody in the eye and say I'm willing to hand over the keys to this treasure that is William & Mary basketball to someone and I knew very quickly Dane had the stuff we needed."

So now that he's got the treasure, is the value still there? Several key returnees that included Justin Pierce and Nathan Knight are considering other options since their former head coach,Tony Shaver was let go after 16 years. They were among several players at today's press conference. There was an initial meeting to try and work things out and Fischer understands their concerns with such major change. He will have individual meetings will players over the next few days. "My biggest thing is building a relationship and our first core value that we have is going to be trust and that's really, really important, because if they don't trust me and I can't trust them, than the whole thing doesn't work." Fischer is hoping his personal investment will payoff long term with the goal of the school getting its first ever NCAA Tournament appearance.