Fleet Park makes Norfolk very proud

Representing the city for the past few weeks in the Senior League World Series, Fleet Park is the United States Champion.

NORFOLK, Va. — Hundreds gathered at the Azalea/ Fleet Park baseball complex Sunday afternoon to welcome home some young heroes who put Norfolk on the map, representing the city in an unbelievable way. Many community members gathered including Mayor Kenny Alexander who even passed on the keys to the city, something he's never done before because no one has yet to be deserving enough, until now.

The team consists of players 13-16 years old from Maury and Granby High School. After this experience, this brotherhood will last them a lifetime. All of the games were televised on ESPN, the final of which concluded Saturday night in the World Championship against Puerto Rico.

"It's always been a dream to make it on the big stage together. When we played baseball together when we were little boys we always just wanted to make it together. I mean we made it on national tv together so its a big accomplishment," said left fielder for Fleet Park, Ethan Guerra.

'Big accomplishment,' might be an understatement however. Enormous, tremendous, mind- blowing are words that come to mind considering what this team has done, currently sitting first in the nation and second in the world.

But there were no hard feelings with their competitors after the game, in fact they all took in the experience together. Head Coach Jerry Stilwell even recalled how the two teams spend time together when it was all said and done.

"Last night after the game we're in the dorms and its 2 o'clock in the morning and their with all the Puerto Rican guys and their shaving John Allen's mustache because that was the ritual when we finally lose," said Stilwell. "The Puerto Rican guys are there with him and we're all goofing around, it was incredible. They're going to have these life long friends but also the international lifelong friends."

Norfolk fell to the international contenders but they didn't go down without a fight and many at the welcoming parade Sunday morning did not let them forget the importance of what they've accomplished.