MIAMI — That elusive tenth win will have to wait another year. UVA moved the ball but couldn't stop Florida in the Orange Bowl. The Gators got the best of the Cavaliers 36-28 on Monday night in Miami.

Gators chomp on Cavaliers in Orange Bowl Virginia wide receiver Hasise Dubois (8) scores a touchdown against Florida defensive back Marco Wilson (3) during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Bryce Perkins had a big night throwing the ball. He tossed 4 touchdowns. Two of them went to Hasise Dubois and the others found Joe Reed and Terrell Jana.

The Cavaliers never had the lead. Florida scored on their third play from scrimmage on a Lamical Perine 61 yard run. Perine scored three times and was the game MVP.

Florida is one of the lowest ranked teams in the nation in running the ball, but they made up some ground against UVA. The Gators ended up with 244 yards rushing. Perine led the way with 138 yards.

Virginia ends the season with a (9-5) record. Since the program began in 1888, the Cavaliers have had one ten win season. That was in 1989.