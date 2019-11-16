VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The first week of the high school football playoffs got underway with 6 different classes in action for area schools. Out in Virginia Beach in Class 5, Princess Anne with their best season in 20 years came to an abrupt halt as they lost to Woodside in a tough defensive game 7-0.

There were better results from the Maury Commodores. Coming off their first undefeated regular season since 1972, they rolled past Deep Creek 41-7. Others moving in the post season include Ocean Lakes beating Cosby 28-12 and Oscar Smith blanking Western Branch 60-0. Salem also pitching a shutout as they won over Cox 17-0.