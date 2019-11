VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — We're getting closer for those schools eyeing who's best in the region Friday night. In Class 6, Ocean Lakes had no answers as they fell to Thomas Dale out of the Richmond area 36-6. Oscar Smith took care of business and topped Landstown 20-16.

Class 5 saw Salem's, Lex Henry take a screen pass from quarterback, Saquan Miles with :36 seconds left in the game and go 61 yards for the game winning touchdown as the SunDevils edged Woodside 21-19.