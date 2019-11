PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Two area high schools trying to end post season droughts as Churchland picked up the school's first playoff win as they beat Menchville 41-8 in Class 4 on Friday. The Monarchs were back in the playoffs for the first time in nearly 30 years. They will play 6th seeded, King's Fork, who came in at 2-7 and proceeded to toppled 3rd seeded Warhill 25-8.

In Class 3, Phoebus won big over Tabb 46-7 and York won a high scoring affair as they edged Petersburg 55-40.