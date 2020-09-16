ACC teams look to fix opening-week miscues for Week 2 games

No. 12 North Carolina, Georgia Tech and Florida State are focusing on correcting mistakes that surfaced in their season-opening games.

The list of miscues include too many penalties and turnovers.

Multiple ACC teams also had missed field goals and punting problems.

Some of those problems could be potentially tied back to altered offseason training routines and practices for teams amid the coronavirus pandemic.