AP source: Washington tells Alex Smith he's being released

Former ODU quarterback Taylor Heinicke could take the spot as the starting quarterback for the Washington Football Team. The team hasn't named a new starter yet.

WASHINGTON — Washington has informed Alex Smith the team is releasing the veteran quarterback, according to a person with direct knowledge of the decision.

The NFL's Comeback Player of the Year hopes to continue playing next season at age 37.

The move was largely expected given the organization's goal of finding a franchise quarterback and the financial ramifications of releasing Smith.

But it marks a cold end to Smith's time with the team, especially after returning from breaking his right leg and needing 17 surgeries to repair it.

Smith recently told GQ the team didn't want him to come back from the injury.