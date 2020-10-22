Dallas, Washington renew NFC East rivalry after name change

NFC East rivals Dallas and Washington meet for the first time without it being the Cowboys against the Redskins.

It's the Washington Football Team this season, and it may stay that way through 2021.

Each team has a new coach with Mike McCarthy in his first season with Dallas and Ron Rivera with Washington. And each team is starting a different quarterback than it began the season with.

Andy Dalton will make his second start since replacing the injured Dak Prescott for Dallas.

Kyle Allen is expected to make his third in a row since Rivera benched Dwayne Haskins.