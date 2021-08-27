Despite spike in pandemic numbers, area high schools ready for start of football season

It will be a short turn around for several schools who played a shortened season that ended in April.

NORFOLK, Va. — This time last year, area high school football fields were dormant.

Tackling sleds sat silent as players and coaches got benched for the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That's all since changed as practices started back up in late July. Players return on what will be, in many cases a short turnaround.

Schools like the Maury Commodores, who won their third-straight Class 5 region title back in April, but lost in the state finals, had a shortened season.

"It was a rough adjustment trying to adjust to COVID," said head coach Dyrii McCain. "I don't think anybody had a plan to that. You try to make it as normal as it was."

Senior quarterback Ahmarian Granger, who's committed to Old Dominion University, is ready to get back to playing.

"We just get back into the groove with what we've been doing," he said.

The Commodores don't open up play until September 10th on the road a New Bern (NC). McCain feels his players had a new appreciation for playing due to the pandemic.