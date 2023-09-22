Due to weather, Friday & Saturday area high school football games have been rescheduled

With the current tropical storm system coming through Hampton Roads over the next couple of days, several area high school football games on Friday and Saturday have been postponed and rescheduled. Below are the most recent changes:
For the Beach District five games slated for Friday have been moved to Tuesday September 26th at 7pm:
Princess Anne at Green Run
Salem at Cox
Bayside at First Colonial
Ocean Lakes at Kellam
Tallwood at Kempsville
As for the Peninsula District, two have been rescheduled for November 2nd:
Menchville at Kecoughtan (Darling Stadium)
Heritage at Woodside (Todd Stadium)
Saturday's Bethel vs Phoebus game from Darling Stadium will be moved to October 17th. The Bay Rivers District game between Bruton and Grafton at Bailey Field has been postponed, but no word on when it will be played.