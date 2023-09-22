x
Football

Due to weather, Friday & Saturday area high school football games have been rescheduled

Nine games are affected that includes five from the Beach District.
With the current tropical storm system coming through Hampton Roads over the next couple of days, several area high school football games on Friday and Saturday have been postponed and rescheduled. Below are the most recent changes:

For the Beach District five games slated for Friday have been moved to Tuesday September 26th at 7pm:

Princess Anne at Green Run 

Salem at Cox 

Bayside at First Colonial 

Ocean Lakes at Kellam 

Tallwood at Kempsville 

As for the Peninsula District, two have been rescheduled for November 2nd:

Menchville at Kecoughtan (Darling Stadium)

Heritage at Woodside (Todd Stadium)

Saturday's Bethel vs Phoebus game from Darling Stadium will be moved to October 17th. The Bay Rivers District game between Bruton and Grafton at Bailey Field has been postponed, but no word on when it will be played.

