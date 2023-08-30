Former Monarch Oshane Ximines cut by the Giants

The 27 year old was among several players with state and area ties who were released by NFL teams as they reduced their rosters to 53 on Tuesday.

The final day of cuts around the NFL for the 53 man roster happening on Tuesday. Among those out is Giants linebacker, Oshane Ximines. A former ODU Monarch was the first player in program history to get drafted going in the third round to New York in 2019. He had six and a half sacks while with the Giants.

The 27 year old played out the final year of his four year rookie contract. Ximines appeared in 15 games last season for New York and got 24 tackles to go with 2 sacks.

Other players with state and area ties getting released was another ex-Monarchs in tight end Zack Kuntz with the Jets along with Norfolk native and defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes. He played his college ball at Ohio State and started his career with the Minnesota Vikings.

Then there's Virginia Beach's Khalan Laborn, a running back, who was let go by the 49ers. Laborn started his college career at Florida State and wound up at Marshall.