Former Monarch Oshane Ximines cut by the Giants

The final day of cuts around the NFL for the 53 man roster happening on Tuesday. Among those out is Giants linebacker, Oshane Ximines. A former ODU Monarch was the first player in program history to get drafted going in the third round to New York in 2019. He had six and a half sacks while with the Giants.
The 27 year old played out the final year of his four year rookie contract. Ximines appeared in 15 games last season for New York and got 24 tackles to go with 2 sacks.
Other players with state and area ties getting released was another ex-Monarchs in tight end Zack Kuntz with the Jets along with Norfolk native and defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes. He played his college ball at Ohio State and started his career with the Minnesota Vikings.
Then there's Virginia Beach's Khalan Laborn, a running back, who was let go by the 49ers. Laborn started his college career at Florida State and wound up at Marshall.
Former Hampton Pirates wide receiver Jadakis Bonds was cut by the Packers, but there were some that made their respective teams. Fellow wide out Dontayvion Wicks made Green Bay's 53 man roster. He played at the University of Virginia. A pair of Old Dominion players made their respective teams. Offensive lineman, Nick Saldiveri is with the Saints and cornerback Tre Hawkins is now with the Giants.