Friday Night Huddle Week 2: Phoebus tops Oscar Smith for the second straight year

The Phantoms escaped victorious over the Tigers meanwhile Indian River, Churchland and Warwick win easy, and Norview vs. Great Bridge gets postponed to Monday.

Oscar Smith has been the king of Hampton Roads high school football over the last 15 years. Phoebus has emerged in the last few as a legitimate challenger to that throne. The powerhouses have met each of the last 2 seasons. A 42-0 Oscar Smith win in 2021 was followed by a 56-0 Phoebus victory in 2022. With both teams experiencing significant personnel losses, 2023 appeared to be a toss-up. Based on the recent history, however, it was reasonable to assume that someone was going to put up a lot of points on Friday night.

Instead, 2023 wrote its own unique chapter in this growing rivalry. A defensive battle from start to finish, filled with brutal hits, turnovers and plenty of penalty flags. Phoebus managed the games only two touchdowns, tacking on a field goal to score all 16 of their points in the first half. Neither team scored in the second half until Phoebus took an intentional safety while punting from their own end zone. The move allowed the Phantoms to kick off with no fear of a muffed punt. They stopped Oscar Smith once more and ran out the clock for a 16-2 win.

Davion Robert had 93 yards on 16 carries along with 2 touchdowns for the Phantoms.

In a southeastern district showdown Indian River hosted Lakeland where the Braves got an early lead and never wavered. Ravon Moore got them on the board first with a three yard run up the middle on fourth and short for a 6-0 advantage. Their defense also held up. When the Cavaliers tried to counter, Hyson Gordon intercepted Jermaine Massenburg's pass to set up the next touchdown when the Braves got the ball. Indian River quarterback Tyler Allison connected with Jason Preston 79 yards downfield for a 12-0 advantage at the end of the first quarter and the Braves went on to shutout Lakeland 53-0.

Down the road in a closer matchup, Norview led Great Bridge 14-13 in the second quarter and quickly tacked on more offense. On the Pilots drive in the middle of the second Charles Jackson led the way for a first down which set them up near the 50 yard line. On the very next play Jackson would run it up half the field for a rushing touchdown and a 21-13 advantage with 6:36 to play until the break. However it was at this point that some of the field lights went out on Great Bridge's field forcing officials to postpone the game. Play will resume Monday at 3pm at Great Bridge.

In another non-district matchup, Churchland took on Smithfield and the Truckers go off to a hot start. Dontavious Booker broke free for a 45 yard touchdown and after a successful two- point conversion, they were up 8-0. Daniel Mitchell would later find Aveyon Jordan 20 yards downfield for another score and a 14-0 advantage. The Truckers wound up blanking the Packers for a final of 26-0.

Among the private schools, Isle of Wight traveled to Portsmouth Christian where the Patriots trailed 8-0 at halftime. In the third quarter with 1:16 left they got a break defensively when Troy Brown came in clutch with a pick six to put the Patriots within two and with a good two- point conversion, it was deadlocked 8-all. Patriots went on to win in double overtime 14-11.

On the Peninsula, Warwick hosted Bethel and the Raiders wasted no time to start. Messiah Delohomme scored the first touchdown of the game for an early Warwick lead. They'd extend their lead later in the game when Eduardo Rios aired one out to Mike Alleyne for a 21-0 advantage. They rolled to win it 42-0 over the Bruins.

Other scores from week two includes:

Maury 34, Wise (Md.) 14

Blue Ridge 48, Nansemond- Suffolk Academy 0

St. Christopher's 16, Lafayette 14