Football

Green Run, Granby and Bayside off to 2-0 starts with Thursday night wins

A recap of several area schools that included the Beach District in high school football.

Green Run wasted no time against Cox High School. The Stallions (2-0) led 29-7 at halftime and cruised from there with a 51-17 win over the Falcons (1-1) on Thursday night. It gave Green Run their 24th straight Beach District victory. While the Stallions racked up a combined 514 yards of total offense, the Falcons were held to 148.

After going 3-29 over a four year period, the Granby Comets are off to a 2-0 start. They won over Kecoughtan at home 26-25. Salem got its first win of the season as they edged Ocean Lakes 23-22. Despite jumping out to a 14-6 halftime lead, Princess Anne (0-2) fell to Landstown 28-14. Western Branch bolted out to a 7-0 lead on a Ky'Nique Baines 48 yard touchdown run, but couldn't hold off Benedictine 31-13.

Thursday's scores:

Bayside 43, Tallwood 26 

Kellam 17, Kempsville 14

Menchville 21, Heritage 20

Bruton 27, Nandua 26 

Essex 13, Jamestown 0

King George 42, Hampton 13

Hickory 20, Manor 0 

Colonial Heights 40, New Kent 0

Grassfield 20, Woodside 7

Gloucester 17, York 14

Warhill 21, Matoaca 7

