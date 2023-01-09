Green Run, Granby and Bayside off to 2-0 starts with Thursday night wins

Green Run wasted no time against Cox High School. The Stallions (2-0) led 29-7 at halftime and cruised from there with a 51-17 win over the Falcons (1-1) on Thursday night. It gave Green Run their 24th straight Beach District victory. While the Stallions racked up a combined 514 yards of total offense, the Falcons were held to 148.
After going 3-29 over a four year period, the Granby Comets are off to a 2-0 start. They won over Kecoughtan at home 26-25. Salem got its first win of the season as they edged Ocean Lakes 23-22. Despite jumping out to a 14-6 halftime lead, Princess Anne (0-2) fell to Landstown 28-14. Western Branch bolted out to a 7-0 lead on a Ky'Nique Baines 48 yard touchdown run, but couldn't hold off Benedictine 31-13.
Thursday's scores:
Bayside 43, Tallwood 26
Kellam 17, Kempsville 14
Menchville 21, Heritage 20
Bruton 27, Nandua 26
Essex 13, Jamestown 0
King George 42, Hampton 13
Hickory 20, Manor 0
Colonial Heights 40, New Kent 0
Grassfield 20, Woodside 7
Gloucester 17, York 14
Warhill 21, Matoaca 7