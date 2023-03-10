Lions topple Falcons while Eagles, Dolphins, Chiefs and Knights also post wins

Tallwood had a 4th quarter rally and won big at home Monday night against Cox 14-7.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With the rainy weather over the past couple of weeks, its made Beach District schools in football slightly off. Games that were scheduled for last Friday had to be played Monday night.

It didn't seem to stop the likes of Tallwood at home against Cox (4-2). Lions (3-2) quarterback Jacob Rojas tossed a touchdown in the first half and ran for a game winner in the 4th quarter as they rallied to top the Falcons 14-7.

Landstown (3-2) got its second straight win as they held off Salem (2-3) on the road also by a score of 14-7. Meanwhile Ocean Lakes (3-3) handed First Colonial (2-3) its third straight loss by a final of 24-20.