NSU opts out of spring football program

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State University is opting out of the spring football competition schedule due to coronavirus concerns.
The NSU Spartans will move forward with traditional spring practice next month to prepare for the 2021 fall season.
The school says it was a difficult decision to make, but it will allow them to prepare academically and athletically for the fall season.
In a statement, NSU President Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston said:
"Our student and employee health, safety and well-being is a primary concern at Norfolk State University. Making the decision not to compete during the spring 2021 football season was difficult, but necessary. Football is a high-impact sport which made the determination complex. The decision made by the coaching staff and the Athletic Department is one that I support. We look forward to the fall 2021 football season."