NSU opts out of spring football program

The school says it was a difficult decision to make, but it will allow them to prepare academically and athletically for the fall season.

"Our student and employee health, safety and well-being is a primary concern at Norfolk State University. Making the decision not to compete during the spring 2021 football season was difficult, but necessary. Football is a high-impact sport which made the determination complex. The decision made by the coaching staff and the Athletic Department is one that I support. We look forward to the fall 2021 football season."