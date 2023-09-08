x
Raiders, Bruins, and Tigers come up big with wins

Warwick remained perfect, Bethel got its first win of the season and Tabb made easy work of Jamestown on Thursday night.
Warwick won big over Kecoughtan Thursday night in high school football 52-0.

Warwick High School picked up right where it left off their record season of a year ago. The Raiders (3-0) got off to a slow start Thursday night against Kecoughtan, but went on to rout the Warriors 52-0 at Darling Stadium.

Warwick got an early rushing touchdown from Eduardo Rios for a 7-0 lead after the first quarter. Rios would then add a 30 yard pass to Mike Alleyn for a 14-0 advantage against the Warriors (1-2) and never looked back.

Bethel (1-2) got its first win of the year as they cruised past Menchville (1-2) 41-7 from Todd Stadium, and in Williamsburg, Tabb blanked Jamestown 28-0 in a game called a final at halftime due to the weather.

