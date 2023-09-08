Raiders, Bruins, and Tigers come up big with wins

Warwick High School picked up right where it left off their record season of a year ago. The Raiders (3-0) got off to a slow start Thursday night against Kecoughtan, but went on to rout the Warriors 52-0 at Darling Stadium.
Warwick got an early rushing touchdown from Eduardo Rios for a 7-0 lead after the first quarter. Rios would then add a 30 yard pass to Mike Alleyn for a 14-0 advantage against the Warriors (1-2) and never looked back.
Bethel (1-2) got its first win of the year as they cruised past Menchville (1-2) 41-7 from Todd Stadium, and in Williamsburg, Tabb blanked Jamestown 28-0 in a game called a final at halftime due to the weather.