Rainy forecast forces several area high school games to play on Thursday

With rainy weather expecting to play a major factor around Hampton Roads on Friday, several high school football games have been moved to a day earlier on Thursday. It includes our Game of the Week when Nansemond River travels to King's Fork:
Thursday's Games:
Nansemond River at King's Fork 7pm
Maury at Lake Taylor 7pm
Gloucester at Warwick 7pm
New Kent at Warhill 7pm
Oscar Smith at Grassfield 7pm
Denbigh at Hampton 7pm
Booker T. Washington at Granby 7pm
Norview at Churchland 7pm
Poquoson at Tabb 7pm
Atlantic Shores at Catholic 6:30pm
St. Christopher's at Norfolk Academy 6:30pm
Chincoteague at Greenbrier Christian 7pm
Friday's Games:
Princess Anne at Green Run 7pm
Salem at Cox 7pm
Bayside at First Colonial 7pm
Ocean Lakes at Kellam 7pm
Tallwood at Kempsville 7pm
Hickory at Great Bridge 7pm
Deep Creek at Indian River 7pm
Lafayette at Smithfield 5:30pm
Bruton at Grafton 7pm
York at Jamestown 7pm
Menchville at Kecoughtan 7pm
Heritage at Woodside 7pm
Southampton at Lakeland 7pm
Perquimans (NC) at Portsmouth Christian 7pm
Saturday's Games:
Phoebus at Bethel 12pm
Norcom at Manor 2pm