Football

Rainy forecast forces several area high school games to play on Thursday

They include the battle of Suffolk as King's Fork will host Nansemond River.

With rainy weather expecting to play a major factor around Hampton Roads on Friday, several high school football games have been moved to a day earlier on Thursday. It includes our Game of the Week when Nansemond River travels to King's Fork:

Thursday's Games:

Nansemond River at King's Fork 7pm

Maury at Lake Taylor 7pm

Gloucester at Warwick 7pm

New Kent at Warhill 7pm

Oscar Smith at Grassfield 7pm

Denbigh at Hampton 7pm

Booker T. Washington at Granby 7pm

Norview at Churchland 7pm

Poquoson at Tabb 7pm

Atlantic Shores at Catholic 6:30pm

St. Christopher's at Norfolk Academy 6:30pm

Chincoteague at Greenbrier Christian 7pm

Friday's Games:

Princess Anne at Green Run 7pm

Salem at Cox 7pm

Bayside at First Colonial 7pm

Ocean Lakes at Kellam 7pm

Tallwood at Kempsville 7pm

Hickory at Great Bridge 7pm

Deep Creek at Indian River 7pm

Lafayette at Smithfield 5:30pm

Bruton at Grafton 7pm

York at Jamestown 7pm

Menchville at Kecoughtan 7pm

Heritage at Woodside 7pm

Southampton at Lakeland 7pm

Perquimans (NC) at Portsmouth Christian 7pm

Saturday's Games:

Phoebus at Bethel 12pm

Norcom at Manor 2pm

