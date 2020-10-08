Reports: Big Ten presidents vote to cancel 2020 football season

Presidents at Big Ten schools voted to cancel its upcoming college football season amid concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Less than a week after releasing its updated schedule, it appears the Big Ten won't be moving forward with its 2020 season.

According to The Detroit Free Press, presidents at Big Ten schools have voted to cancel its upcoming college football season amid concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Per The Free Press, the Big Ten's presidents voted 12-2 in favor of canceling the season. Dan Patrick said on his radio show Monday, Iowa and Nebraska were the only schools to vote in favor of moving forward with the upcoming campaign.

The vote among Big Ten presidents occurred after weeks of speculation regarding the viability of a college football season amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Saturday, the Mid-American Conference announced that it was postponing its fall sports until the spring.

Last month, the Big Ten announced that it was moving to a 10-game conference-only schedule for the 2020 season, with the four other Power Five conferences later following suit with adjusted schedules.

At the time, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith admitted he was worried that the 2020 college football season might not ultimately happen.