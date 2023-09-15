Salem, Green Run, Cox and Bethel among the winners in high school football

The Beach District took center stage on Thursday night as several key showdowns took place. Salem quarterback Jason Williams tossed three of his five touchdowns to Cayden Davis as they held off Tallwood 46-42 in an offensive shootout in high school football Thursday night.
Green Run made quick work of First Colonial 62-0 in a game that a battle of unbeatens. Cox edged Ocean Lakes on the road 10-3 while Landstown won over Bayside 14-6.
On the peninsula, Grafton got a pair of early touchdowns from Mikale Barnett as they rolled to a 52-10 win over New Kent and Bethel blanked Woodside 31-0. Kempsville made it look easy and won over Princess Anne and Lake Taylor with a tough road loss to St. Christopher's 34-7 while Norfolk Academy improved to 3-0 with a 41-8 victory against Isle Of Wight.