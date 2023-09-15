Salem, Green Run, Cox and Bethel among the winners in high school football

In a Thursday night recap of area high school football, the Sundevils top Tallwood in scoring battle 46-42, and the Stallions rout First Colonial.

The Beach District took center stage on Thursday night as several key showdowns took place. Salem quarterback Jason Williams tossed three of his five touchdowns to Cayden Davis as they held off Tallwood 46-42 in an offensive shootout in high school football Thursday night.

Green Run made quick work of First Colonial 62-0 in a game that a battle of unbeatens. Cox edged Ocean Lakes on the road 10-3 while Landstown won over Bayside 14-6.