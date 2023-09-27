Stallions, Lions and Marlins post convincing wins while Dolphins needing 3 OTs in area high school football

A busy Tuesday night of make up games for the Beach District saw Green Run, Cox and Tallwood pick up victories.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Mother Nature doing some rearranging of area high school football the past few days. The Beach District had all their games washed out last Friday, so those games were on for Tuesday night.

Green Run quarterback, K'Saan Farrar threw five touchdowns and ran for another as the Stallions (5-0) made easy work of Princess Anne 68-7. Cox had to rally from a 14-9 deficit against Salem. Gage Trefry connected on a go-ahead touchdown to Carter Rodriguez along with a 2 point conversion and the Falcons edged the Sundevils 17-14.