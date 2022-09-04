Virginia Tech confirms locker room theft at S.B Ballard

On Sunday afternoon, Virginia Tech confirmed swirling rumors that personal items were missing from their locker room following the ODU Tech matchup.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are now involved after Virginia Tech confirmed items were stolen from their locker room following the much anticipated matchup against Old Dominion Friday night.

"The Virginia Tech athletic department confirmed there were items missing from the Virginia Tech locker room following the football game against Old Dominion in Norfolk Friday night," the school said in a statement released Sunday afternoon. "The university is working with law enforcement and Old Dominion University on the matter, and will have no further comment."

The Hokies can't seem to catch a break since Friday. ODU lead 10-7 at the half and in the meantime Virginia Tech coaches were stuck in a malfunctioning elevator in the stadium which put the game on a brief pause. The Monarchs ultimately proved why the Commonwealth is theirs yet again, securing the win 20-17.

This afternoon Old Dominion also released a statement regarding the robbery.