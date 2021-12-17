For ODU football, it's bowl game practice and then 'Broadway at the Beach'

The Monarchs got it in their first hitting in practice in almost three weeks. Then it was time to relax at a major tourist destination.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — It's all part of the full bowl game experience. ODU football had a chance to work and then play on their second day in South Carolina in advance of the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Monday.

The Monarchs hit the practice field in the early afternoon on Friday. Coach Rahne said it had been awhile since they did any hitting. Their last game was three weeks ago Saturday.

And the players are coming off final exam week. Perhaps they were a little rusty on the practice field or maybe Rahne has a better explanation, "I don't know if it was rust so much as it was that nervous energy that I was talking about and the fact that some things are new in terms of the hashes and things like that."

Just a couple of hours after practice it was time for a visit to "Broadway at the Beach." Their website says it is by far the most popular tourist destination in Myrtle Beach. They must not account for all the golfers doing there thing at different courses in the area. Either way, it was a fun time for the players. Broadway at the Beach" is known for their eateries, attractions, shopping and entertainment.

The players seem to enjoy the mix of working hard and playing hard. Quarterback Hayden Wolff says, "It's rewarding to be able to come to a place like Myrtle Beach. All of our hard work is starting to pay off."