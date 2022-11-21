Former 13 Sports Director Scott Cash among 6 inducted into the Hampton Roads Sports Hall of Fame

Cash's noteworthy contributions to sports here in Hampton Roads spanned a remarkable 36 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMPTON, Va. — On Sunday night, six new members were inducted into the Hampton Roads Sports Hall of Fame, recognized for their lasting impact on the sports community here in the 757.

Among the six were former WVEC 13 Sports Director Scott Cash, New York Mets third baseman David Wright, Norfolk State women's basketball legend Vivian Green, Hampton University President Dr. William Harvey, ODU's Carol Hudson, and finally wrestling promoter Frank Lipoli.

In his incredible 36 years at channel 13, Cash covered two Super Bowls, an MLB All-Star Game, the Daytona 500, and the game in which Cal Ripken Jr. broke Lou Gehrig’s “Iron Man” record. Cash won several Associated Press awards at the statewide and regional level and ingrained himself as part of the Hampton Roads community through his charisma, humor, and kindness.

Wright was the face of the Mets franchise for over a decade setting Mets records for career hits, runs and RBIs, and led New York to the World Series in 2015.

Greene, an NSU alum, was the first player in state history to score 2,000 career points, finishing with 2,386, a school record that still stands. She was a two-time All-American, a four-time All-CIAA selection, and led the Spartans to two league championships before playing in the new Women's Professional Basketball League.

Harvey served as Hampton University President for a remarkable 44 years and oversaw the development of the athletic program at HU into one of the best at any HBCU in the country. He was an influential figure in Hampton and beyond.

An ODU alum, Carol Hudson returned to his alma mater and served as sports information director from 1984-2011 and assistant athletic director until 2015. Hudson oversaw media relations and news coverage of all Monarchs athletic programs, including national championships in field hockey and women’s basketball as well as the launch of the football program in 2009.