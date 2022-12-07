Former Falcon following professional dreams in USFL

Blake Camper has overcome numerous obstacles but has never given up on his NFL pursuit. The Cox alum represented the 757 in the USFL Championship this month.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Ever since he was a kid, Blake Camper has had career aspirations of playing in the NFL. At just nine years old, he was eager to throw on some pads and play tackle football with the big kids, but many advised him to wait.

“I couldn’t play in games because I was too young at the time but I was practicing playing tackle football and stuff like that,” said Camper.

Finding loopholes in order to play would go a long way for the right tackle, who graduated from Frank W. Cox High School in 2015. He was recruited by South Carolina playing football at the highest collegiate level in the SEC before graduating in 2019. From there, Camper went undrafted to the Los Angeles Chargers before succumbing to injury while with the team. This hurdle along with a global pandemic shaking the sports world put Camper’s career on hold.

Seeking further opportunities to play, along came FOX Sports’ USFL spring football league. Camper had relationships with coaches who were coaching for the league in its inaugural season, and as a result, he was picked up by the Philadelphia Stars. The team went 6-4 advancing to the USFL Championship where they lost to the Birmingham Stallions, 33-30.

“It’s definitely a second chance,” he said, reflecting on the opportunity the USFL has provided him. “We had a blast on the field and we thought the product was definitely first class.”

Since being that young player who’d give anything to suit up, Camper’s passion for the game has never dwindled despite the adversity along the way.

“I wouldn’t change it for the world because I learned so much about myself. There’s so many more things outside football that I didn’t know at the time,” he said.

Camper has come a long way since his days as a Falcon and is grateful for his 757 roots.

“The support from not only my high school but the local community has been great. It’s pretty cool when you go around and you see people you used to know or you're still in contact with, encouraging you to keep going and keep following your dream.".

Camper has become a role model for younger athletes in the area to look up to and he’s got a message for those with big dreams just as he did.